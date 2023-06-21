Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Montana launched the construction of a $3 million condominium project Wednesday while also marking its 30-year anniversary of serving Butte-Silver Bow and surrounding areas.

Supporters gathered in the 300 block of West Iron Street, where the organization will build three duplexes and six single-family houses that can be homes for up to 55 people.

A crowd of over 50 people gathered on a dirt lot with an excavator in the backdrop. Barbara Miller, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Montana, spoke first, delivering thanks to her team and project partners.

"When I started working on these projects, it was not possible to get a loan to buy a home in uptown," Miller said. "We've built more than 140 homes. That's made it so that we are in the top 50 of all Habitat affiliates in the country."

The homes will be on a 1.7-acre site and be owner-occupied — not rentals — and will meet American Lung Association standards for indoor air quality.

Miller said housing costs have risen significantly in recent years, making housing unaffordable to many working families.

The new homes will be called the Roxanne Iron Way Condominium project in memory of the late Roxanne Witt, one of the first participants in Butte in the federal Mutual Self Help program. She left senior housing to help build her own Habitat home and more than 30 others.

Miller said the new higher-density development will build affordable homes in partnership with working families earning less than 80% of the median income. The project continues Habitat’s long-term housing development partnership with National Affordable Housing Network, or NAHN, a nonprofit in Butte for 29 years.

Infrastructure work for the complex has included water and sewer lines, storm drainage, grading, new curbs and gutters, and a retention pond.

Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Montana is a Christian-based organization and under its programs, families must have need, a willingness to partner and ability to pay for the new homes. The homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

The new development is funded through federal housing programs, Glacier Bank, the Gianforte Family Foundation, Butte-Silver Bow’s Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority and Urban Revitalization Agency, the Rural Community Development Corporation’s housing counseling program and individual donors.

Habitat is planning other events this year to mark its 30th anniversary in Butte.