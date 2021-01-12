Gusty winds in forecast for southwest Montana

Prepare for some gusty winds in southwest Montana beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday. The high wind warning will remain in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Alex Lukinbeal of the National Weather Service in Missoula has warned residents of 50 to 55 mile per hour winds, with gusts of more than 60 mph.

These winds could cause power outages and downed trees. Traveling is not advised, particularly for those with high-profile vehicles, which include trucks, SUVs, and semis.

According to Lukinbeal, there will be minimal snowfall in the Butte area but some snow may fall Wednesday night.

“There is not going to be a lot of precipitation,” said Lukinbeal. “The mountains will take the bulk of it.”

The predicted high for Butte tomorrow is 43 with a low of 16.

