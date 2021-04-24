Gumption, smarts prevail in Butte woman’s quest for engineering degree

Savage faces a new challenge as she takes on her first job as an electrical engineer. She starts work July 26 with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman, Washington.

During her four years at Montana Tech, Savage lived at home. She paid no rent. Her meals were prepared and her laundry done.

Pullman will be her first experience of living away from home, a reality she said stirs both excitement and some small measure of fear.

“Who’s going to kill spiders for me now?” she said, laughing.

She will start off working in Schweitzer’s engineer rotation program, providing an opportunity to spend time in three of the company’s divisions before zeroing in on what type of electrical engineering might become her focus.

“I get to find out what I personally enjoy and see what the company feels is a best fit,” Savage said.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories says it focuses on “making electric power safer, more reliable and more economical.”

It was a presentation by an employee of NorthWestern Energy to one of Savage’s high school classes that piqued her interest in electrical engineering.

