Gumption, smarts prevail in Butte woman’s quest for engineering degree

Nearly 60 years after activist Betty Friedan’s book “The Feminine Mystique” and following years of campaigns to promote STEM classes for girls, the graduation of a young woman with a degree in electrical engineering remains a notable event.
So it seems.
Yet McKenna Savage’s accomplishment transcends gender. Her graduation today from Montana Technological University clearly follows four years of applying gumption and smarts in pursuit of a goal from which many would shrink.
And it draws upon a natural aptitude for math.
“I’d rather do math assignments one hundred times than write one report,” Savage said. “My writing skills can be a struggle at times.”
In a few of the Butte native’s classes at Montana Tech she was the lone female student. And the electrical engineering faculty at the school is all male.
“But I never felt discriminated against because I was female,” she said. “I was still held to the same standards.”
Shauna Savage, McKenna’s mother, said she and McKenna’s father, Randall, are deeply proud of their daughter’s success at Montana Tech.
“I think it’s totally exciting that she’s chosen such a challenging career path,” Shauna Savage said. “She sees a challenge and takes it on. I’m sure it’s intimidating sometimes to be in a class with all males.”
Savage faces a new challenge as she takes on her first job as an electrical engineer. She starts work July 26 with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman, Washington.
During her four years at Montana Tech, Savage lived at home. She paid no rent. Her meals were prepared and her laundry done.
Pullman will be her first experience of living away from home, a reality she said stirs both excitement and some small measure of fear.
“Who’s going to kill spiders for me now?” she said, laughing.
She will start off working in Schweitzer’s engineer rotation program, providing an opportunity to spend time in three of the company’s divisions before zeroing in on what type of electrical engineering might become her focus.
“I get to find out what I personally enjoy and see what the company feels is a best fit,” Savage said.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories says it focuses on “making electric power safer, more reliable and more economical.”
It was a presentation by an employee of NorthWestern Energy to one of Savage’s high school classes that piqued her interest in electrical engineering.
She graduated in 2017 from Butte High School and was one of several valedictorians. Her mother is Montana Tech’s director of financial aid. Savage’s father graduated from the University of Montana but she said she never seriously considered enrolling anywhere other than Montana Tech.
The electrical engineering degree required rigorous study, Savage said.
“I was up here just about every weekend,” she said.
Yet she still found time for extracurricular activities at Montana Tech.
Among other involvement, Savage has served on the leadership team for Associated Students of Montana Tech, or ASMT, an organization working to bridge gaps that might exist among students, administrators and the community.
Former Montana Tech Chancellor Donald Blackketter described Savage as “a highly motivated and inspired individual that is eager to encourage and empower other females to reach their potential in leadership roles.”
He noted that Savage has talked to women about embracing a major in a field linked to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM.
She has talked up STEM also in presentations to Karen Alley’s eighth-grade science class in Butte.
Professor Matt Donnelly is head of Montana Tech’s department of electrical engineering. He described Savage’s contributions to the electrical engineering program.
“As a student in a tough engineering program, I’ve sometimes viewed her as a binder or glue for her classmates,” Donnelly said. “It takes a team effort to get through an engineering program, with things like study groups and exam review sessions. McKenna and her classmates formed a good cohesive group, and they all benefited from the association.”
Donnelly added, “McKenna’s calm demeanor sort of underpins the group. She also interacts with and impacts the whole student body — not just the electrical engineers — through her work on the student council (ASMT).”
He said he also sees Savage’s success in a larger context, one with relevance for the Butte community and its move toward renewed vibrancy.
“McKenna is a Butte kid who has obviously excelled in engineering,” he said. “She’s going to work for a high-tech engineering firm, Schweitzer Engineering Labs. SEL recently opened a Butte office, and the office is growing.”
Donnelly also noted that Schweitzer had contributed $1.5 million to Montana Tech for new engineering labs. It seems the company has a penchant for hiring students from the school’s electrical engineering program.
“So I see a circle of mutual benefit: Butte kids pass through our high schools and university and go on to do great things in industry; industry recognizes this and re-invests back into Butte; and more kids get opportunities to continue the circle,” Donnelly said.
He added this week that Montana Tech’s whole graduating class deserves credit for persevering through the impacts to education from COVID-19.
The pandemic will affect today’s commencement at the Butte Civic Center. Students will proceed through the event with up to four guests after arriving at a set time.