Group gathers in front of Butte courthouse to celebrate Biden's inauguration
top story

Group gathers in front of Butte courthouse to celebrate Biden's inauguration

Group gathers in front of Butte courthouse to celebrate Biden's inauguration

George Waring, 81, and Michele Robinson were among 15 to 20 people who gathered Wednesday in front of the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse in support of President Joe Biden's inauguration. The two silently listened to the speeches from Washington D.C., broadcast by local Butte radio station KBMF 102.5.

For Waring, who taught history and government at Montana Tech for over 40 years, Wednesday marked the beginning of a new era. "It's a victory over fascism. That's what we had was a fascist in power," Waring said.

Of Northern Arapahoe heritage, Robinson said Biden's selection of Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) as the first Native American Cabinet secretary and head the Interior Department is powerfully special.

"In our world," she said, "having an Indian person leading us in a progressive way is beyond our prayers."

Union supporters were among Wednesday's crowd, including Rick LaBreche, a vocal supporter of local and national Democratic candidates. 

LaBreche said he attended "Just to show there are people like me who want to raise our kids the right way ... you have to show people the truth matters."
