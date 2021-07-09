Groundwater treatment challenges revealed on Pole Plant tour

Even preliminary experiments will be delicate and slow to evaluate, Bowers said, sometimes taking a year or two to run, because in-situ is a balancing act.

“You want to make sure that what you're doing is going to work, because … sometimes when you start breaking down chemicals, you get other chemicals, and sometimes they move faster,” Bowers said.

“You don't want something to mobilize too fast, where it overwhelms your system and the next thing you know it's out there,” he added, motioning towards Silver Bow Creek.

Whether in-situ will ultimately reduce concentrations and slow or stop pump-and-treat is a hope, but not a certainty.

“Whatever you’re going to do, there’s a limitation. It’s going to have to hit and kill it before it gets to us or we may have a problem,” Bowler said.

The area under the highway in particular offers immense logistical challenges.

“The usual hang up with these things,” Bowler said, “is they work well on the bench or in the lab… they’ll do the job, but can you get them where you need them to go?”

Without finding a successful in-situ solution, Bowler said, “This thing could go on for a very long time.”