Grizzly wanders near Drummond

"He might not be the only bear that's coming around, and they're going to be coming down more in the future. It not only helps with grizzly bears, but these things work just the same with black bears," Trimbo said. “These bears show us places we can work with people to do some of this preventative work.”

Grizzly tracks and sightings were also reported near Avon in the last couple weeks, just 35 miles from Drummond.

Trimbo has been following the bear closely since it first got into trouble last fall.

After the bear’s release last year, it moved south for a time but then ended up denning north of Seeley Lake, Jonkel said.

To save batteries, the collars are shut off over the winter. When the collar went back on March 1, Lingenpolter was already active but still at his den—maybe just poking his head out, Trimbo said.

The radio collars aren’t as reliable as some people might think.

“A lot of people think we can tell exactly where a bear is at all times. They think it's real-time information. We wish it was that way, but it's not," Trimbo said.

The collars sometimes lose satellite signal, and Lingenpolter’s last location is a couple of days old.