Grizzly bear injures two people in Madison Range; Victims treated for relatively minor injuries

ENNIS — Two people were injured Tuesday in an encounter with a grizzly bear southeast of Ennis.

Around 8:30 p.m., two men were hiking with a dog off trail in the Bear Creek area when they encountered a sow grizzly bear with cubs at close range. During the encounter, the two hikers were injured by the bear. However, they were able to use bear spray to defend themselves. Fortunately, both hikers were able to leave the attack site without assistance and received treatment for relatively minor injuries.

Sows with cubs can be especially defensive in close encounters with people. It’s likely this attack was defensive in nature.

A game warden with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks investigated the scene of the attack on Wednesday with law enforcement staff from the U.S. Forest Service. The trail nearest the incident has been closed and signed temporarily as a precaution. Other trails in this area have also been signed, advising visitors of the incident. No further management action is planned at this time.