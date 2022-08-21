Greenways offer a host of benefits to communities

The city of Roanoke, about 2,000 miles east of Butte, grew up as a railroad town in southwest Virginia. The railroad eventually relocated its headquarters and most blue-collar union operations elsewhere, tossing Roanoke into an identity crisis and a deep economic hole.

Just like Butte when the mines shut down and Anaconda when Atlantic Richfield shuttered the smelter.

Several years ago, the economic development community in Roanoke decided to embrace the region’s bounty of outdoors amenities as one way to recruit or retain companies: the Appalachian Trail, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the James River, Smith Mountain Lake, national forests and more.

Suddenly, the greenways network growing along the Roanoke River and elsewhere was seen with fresh eyes.

Many contemporary companies carefully consider access to recreation when deciding where to do locate or expand. A greenway in the vicinity of a site is an added plus recruiters can cite.

Pete Eshelman works for the Roanoke Regional Partnership and has been the region’s economic development outdoors guru.

“The Roanoke Valley greenway system is one of the best things to happen to our community,” Eshelman said. “Greenways provide economic, community and health benefits.

“They promote revitalization, preserve open space, encourage healthy active lifestyles, provide alternative transportation routes, become a tourism attraction, increase property values, support small startup businesses and encourage recreational-related expenses such as running shoes, bicycles, lodging, meals, etc.,” he said.

“The thing I love about our greenways is the diversity of users. Little people, big people, fit people, out-of-shape but trying, young people, to people of all color,” Eshelman said. “Greenways are equalizers, meaning they are free to use so there is no barrier to entry. Any person can use them, and this use hopefully leads to continued use.”

Greenways Inc., a North Carolina-based consulting firm, suggests that greenways generate economic activity, increase property values, promote active lifestyles and more.

The Silver Bow Greenway seems poised to provide some measure of all of those benefits to Butte-Silver Bow County and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

In County Health Rankings released in April by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, both counties had troubling profiles, partly because of high rates of adult smoking, adult obesity, excessive drinking and a comparative lack of physical activity.

Greenways can help people make lifestyle changes.

Adam Vauthier, executive director of Discover Anaconda, said trails in general and the Silver Bow Greenway in particular hold great promise for the future.

“One of the major reasons I hear from people that have recently moved to the area is the access to outdoor recreation,” Vauthier said. “In 10 to 20 minutes you can be actively participating in any outdoor activity in this area.

“When a CEO or potential resident is exploring Anaconda, parks and trails are huge selling points,” he said.

Vauthier said easy access to front-county recreation such as Washoe Park is a must-have for some people. He said Discover Anaconda and the Anaconda Trail Society have worked together to improve the quality of trails in Anaconda.

“While trails are a fairly expensive upfront cost they have multiple long-term impacts,” Vauthier said. “Besides having a healthier population, with safe places to get exercise, having green spaces and trails is proven to fight depression and anxiety as well.

“The [Silver Bow] Greenway will undeniably be an attraction for visitors and residents. It will be a beautiful walk or ride between the two communities,” he said.

Eshelman said a person’s appreciation for greenways can evolve.

“One day a person is walking the greenway, next they are meeting their friends weekly, and then one day they may try riding a bike on them,” he said.