The popular Great Scots Pipes and Drums group is back for St. Patrick’s celebrations, March 15-17. The Great Scots first appeared in Butte St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in 2001 and have been an annual participant ever since. The Great Scots were formed in 1998 in Polson. Three of the original members are playing with the band still. Their schedule is listed below:
Thursday, March 16
1 p.m. — Butte High School
2:30 p.m. — Copper Ridge Health and Rehab
4 p.m. — Continental Care
5:30 p.m. — Big Sky Senior Living
6:30 p.m. — Slainte Butte America Pub
8 p.m. — Helsinki
Friday, March 17
10 a.m. — Crest Nursing Home
Noon — St. Patrick’s Day Parade
1 p.m. — UNO’s
2:30 p.m. — Elks Lodge
4 p.m. — Helsinki
5:30 p.m. — Sparky’s Garage
6:30 p.m. — Butte Brewing Company
8 p.m. — Metals Bank