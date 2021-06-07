Great Falls man dies after crash near Boulder

A 40-year-old Great Falls man crashed his car into a guardrail on Interstate 15 just south of Boulder on Friday and later died at a Billings hospital.
The man was driving a 2005 Ford 500 alone around 4:45 p.m. Friday when his northbound car left the highway to the right side and struck a guardrail head on, the Montana Highway Patrol said Monday morning. His name was not yet released.
The car rolled over on the driver’s side and the man suffered critical injuries on impact, troopers said. He was flown by helicopter first to St. James Healthcare in Butte and then flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, where he died Sunday.
It was the 89th crash fatality in Montana so far this year, the patrol said.
