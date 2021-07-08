Grass fire blows up near Opportunity

The wind shifted abruptly Thursday afternoon and the grass fire's flames boiled upward and changed direction. The heat intensified and the blaze picked up speed.

It headed right toward firefighter Tom Gallagher from the Opportunity Volunteer Fire Department. He had just begun spraying water toward the fire but when it blew up in the parched grass it was clear he needed to flee and do so quickly.

Other first responders at the scene along Montana Highway 1 west of Opportunity sprinted toward their vehicles parked on the westbound shoulder. The windblown fire was racing toward the highway and threatened the vehicles and the men.

Soon after, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County police, assisted later by the Montana Highway Patrol, shut down all lanes of traffic on Highway 1. Firefighters from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation arrived and began working to control the fire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters also reached the scene from Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and from volunteer departments in Lost Creek and the West Valley.

The DNRC received a report of the fire around 12:57 p.m. and dispatched crews from the department's Anaconda unit. One estimate suggested the fire burned more than 200 acres.