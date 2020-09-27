Grants awarded to Butte area businesses

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently awarded $51,517 to Butte Local Development and Headwaters RC&D to assist area rural businesses.
The grants were awarded through the Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) program, which provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care, and high-speed internet access in rural areas
The BLDC, which provides business services that include entrepreneurship and employment opportunity support in southwest Montana, will use a $5,610 grant to increase its digital presence and capability to better serve the small business community in Butte and surrounding counties. USDA’s investment leveraged an additional $2,000 in private investment.
Headwaters RC&D received four grants totaling $45,907 to assist Butte Brewing Co., Canty Boots, Sunrise Fly Shop and the Montana Economic Revitalization and Development Institute (MERDI).
Butte Brewing will use a $20,707 grant and $24,593 in private investment matching funds to create a canning line. The USDA investment will expand Butte Brewing’s market reach and increase sales, supporting the Montana agriculture industry through the purchase of barley grown, harvested and malted locally at Montana Craft Malt.
Canty Boots sells unique boots made from vintage or broken cowboy boots. Operated out of Harrison, the business will use $4,200 to create a new website. USDA’s investment leveraged an additional $5,000 in private investment as well.
Sunrise Fly Shop of Melrose will redesign and enhance its website to highlight the fly fishing guide service offered in southwest Montana. Sunrise will receive a $14,000 grant, matched by a personal investment of $5,000.
MERDI will use $7,000 in USDA grant funds to create a comprehensive business plan to support its mission providing economic development consulting, information technology and technology transfer services. USDA’s investment leveraged an additional $17,000 in private investment.
To learn more about the grant program, Montana USDA Rural Development staff will host an online RBDG workshop via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. The webinar will talk about eligible projects, the application process and its requirements, and much more. For further details, go to www.rd.usda.gov/mt.
