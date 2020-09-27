Grants awarded to Butte area businesses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently awarded $51,517 to Butte Local Development and Headwaters RC&D to assist area rural businesses.

The grants were awarded through the Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) program, which provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care, and high-speed internet access in rural areas

The BLDC, which provides business services that include entrepreneurship and employment opportunity support in southwest Montana, will use a $5,610 grant to increase its digital presence and capability to better serve the small business community in Butte and surrounding counties. USDA’s investment leveraged an additional $2,000 in private investment.

Headwaters RC&D received four grants totaling $45,907 to assist Butte Brewing Co., Canty Boots, Sunrise Fly Shop and the Montana Economic Revitalization and Development Institute (MERDI).