Grant-Kohrs and Powell County seek trail accord

DEER LODGE — One burr in the saddle has been debate about whether a portion of the old West Side Road within the Grant-Kohrs National Historic Site remains a county road.

Another hitch ties into Montana’s past and present penchant for cow-punching: Is there such a thing as a bicycle-friendly cattle guard?

Phase 2 of the Old Yellowstone Trail, a recreational trail that promises to be a popular amenity for Powell County and Deer Lodge, would travel through the Grant-Kohrs Ranch to reach a possible trailhead on Washington Street or, headed north, to an existing trailhead off the Rock Creek Cattle Road and on to Garrison.

Grant-Kohrs still punches cows and has been maintaining the West Side Road, which the county has never abandoned.

Kathryn McEnery, county attorney for Powell County, said Tuesday that negotiations continue between Powell County and the Grant-Kohrs Ranch to draft a cooperative management agreement that fits National Park Service and county guidelines for the portion of trail through the ranch.

“There are a few legal, technical issues about who does what,” McEnery said. “We’re finalizing the language.”

As for the West Side Road, she said, “There might be some differences of opinion about whose road it is.”

Jacqueline Lavelle, superintendent of Grant-Kohrs, said trail access through a portion of the ranch requires Grant-Kohrs to follow provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act.

As for the West Side Road, she said, “We’ve been actively maintaining that road.”

Lavelle said the ranch has had concerns about potential effects of the trail on ranching operations and water rights.

“I think we are working toward the same goal,” she said. “It’s a great project.”

For now, the ranch doesn’t allow bicycles. Phase 1 of the Old Yellowstone Trail travels from a trailhead at Rock Creek Cattle Road to a trailhead in Garrison and also a short distance south toward Deer Lodge. This roughly 7.5-mile path follows the former right-of-way of the Milwaukee Road and is pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

The county acquired the railroad right-of-way with money from the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program.

Phase 2 would add about 4.5 miles and bring the trail to Deer Lodge.

McEnery said she is hopeful that work on Phase 2 could begin in spring, once an agreement with Grant-Kohrs is finalized and construction plans can go out for bid.

The trail’s entire length is surrounded by a combination of private and publicly-owned lands. Adjacent owners include the state, National Park Service, Montana Rail Link, the Rock Creek Cattle Company, Bighorn Cattle Ranch and other individual property owners.

The Old Yellowstone Trail prohibits motorized use. Dogs will be barred from some portions of the trail and leashes will be required on other sections because of proximity to livestock.

Much of the trail parallels the Clark Fork River and is therefore conducive to wildlife watching.

Powell County sought public input on the Old Yellowstone Trail beginning in the summer of 2018 with an online survey and an open house. This was followed by public outreach to adjacent landowners, a public hearing on the final draft of the trail plan and its adoption by county commissioners.

The trail’s name pays homage to the Yellowstone Trail, a transcontinental automobile route first conceived of by J.W. Parmley and business associates in South Dakota who wanted a good road from Ipswich to Aberdeen. At the time, good roads were rare.

It ultimately became known as America’s first coast-to-coast highway and traveled through southwest Montana and a portion of its original roadbed parallels Phase 1.

