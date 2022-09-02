Grant helps CFWEP launch development plan; volunteer leadership team formed

The Clark Fork Watershed Education Program (CFWEP) recently received a three-year $60,000 Capacity-Building Challenge Grant from the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation. The grant will help launch a development plan to continue to serve students in the Clark Fork and Blackfoot watersheds and will allow CFWEP to further its mission of “expanding environmental literacy and stewardship through field-based science and research experiences.”

CFWEP is also launching its volunteer executive leadership team, a group of community members helping CFWEP achieve its development goals. Their two-year term began Sept.1.

The team is comprised of Steve Gammon, Montana Tech; Brad Archibald, Pioneer Technical Services; Maggie Davis-Welch, Butte Broadcasting; Rick Edwards, Northwestern Energy; Elizabeth Erickson, WET; Jeremy Fleege, Montana Resources; Erick Greene, Montana Osprey Project; JR Hansen, Southwest Airlines; Lindy Hanson, ARCO/BP; Sidni Markovich, Markovich Inc.; Matt Vincent, Rampart Solutions; and Joe Willauer, Submittable.

The initial goal of the development plan is to match the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation funding with individual donations and business sponsorships. Successful community investment will open doors to more significant regional foundation grant funding.

CFWEP was founded in 2005 to provide authentic science experiences for the students in Clark Fork watershed that connect them to their local environment. CFWEP is a non-advocational program of distinction at Montana Tech and early point of entry to the STEM pipeline and higher education.

Students across the Clark Fork Watershed, including the rural communities within the Blackfoot River Watershed, receive five days of programming from CFWEP, and learn about the mining history and Superfund designation of the region, as well as the remediation, restoration, and recovery efforts that followed.

Learn more at cfwep.org.