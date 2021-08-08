Grant awarded to study emergency services in Boulder

The Montana Healthcare Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to Boulder and St. James Healthcare to address the need for improved access to sustainable and effective emergency medical services in Jefferson County.

The project will determine the feasibility of creating a county-wide ambulance district, in coordination with existing ambulance districts, to ensure the delivery of high-quality emergency medical services throughout the county, with a special emphasis on the county's rural and underserved communities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As southern Jefferson county’s trauma center, we need to know what can be done to improve emergency services for our rural community members,” said St. James Healthcare President Jay Doyle. “The feasibility study will help us identify any gaps in EMS coverage for those who live in Jefferson County and will guide future decisions on how to make the system sustainable.”

A steering committee of local stakeholders will work with an independent consultant to conduct a feasibility study by gathering, reviewing, and analyzing information from key informants, local data, and other sources. The results of the 12-month study will be included in a final report with recommendations for stakeholders about whether to pursue the special district, and considerations for future work to improve emergency medical response in Jefferson County.

“Currently our EMS services are doing the best they can to ensure they can reach our residents when they are in need, but we are frequently short of EMS personnel here in Boulder,” said Boulder City Council Member Drew Dawson. “The issue is we are currently walking a very tight line. We need to get a long-range strategy in place so that as changes happen in our region will have something in place to ensure every Jefferson County resident can receive the best emergency medical care possible.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0