Granite County residents learn about Goat Fire

Chris and Shirley Cornelius live in the vicinity of Maxville in Granite County. They and about 25 other people turned out Saturday evening in Philipsburg to learn more about the Goat Fire burning in steep and rugged terrain west of Goat Mountain in the Flint Creek Range.

“We’re pretty concerned,” Chris Cornelius said. “They say it’s only four ridges from us.”

The fire is about 11 miles northeast of Philipsburg.

Others who live in the Maxville and Princeton areas of Granite County also expressed concerns during the meeting, which featured speakers from the Albuquerque Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team, also referred to as the ABQ team, and Sheriff Scott Dunkerson. The meeting was held outdoors at Winninghoff Park.

Brad Tausan, an incident management commander trainee, told the crowd that those who live in areas that might be vulnerable to the Goat Fire should consider taking steps to get ready in case an evacuation order becomes necessary.

“Fire is unpredictable. Be prepared,” he said. “Think about the things you would take with you.”