Granite County residents learn about Goat Fire

Chris and Shirley Cornelius live in the vicinity of Maxville in Granite County. They and about 25 other people turned out Saturday evening in Philipsburg to learn more about the Goat Fire burning in steep and rugged terrain west of Goat Mountain in the Flint Creek Range.
“We’re pretty concerned,” Chris Cornelius said. “They say it’s only four ridges from us.”
The fire is about 11 miles northeast of Philipsburg.
Others who live in the Maxville and Princeton areas of Granite County also expressed concerns during the meeting, which featured speakers from the Albuquerque Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team, also referred to as the ABQ team, and Sheriff Scott Dunkerson. The meeting was held outdoors at Winninghoff Park.
Brad Tausan, an incident management commander trainee, told the crowd that those who live in areas that might be vulnerable to the Goat Fire should consider taking steps to get ready in case an evacuation order becomes necessary.
“Fire is unpredictable. Be prepared,” he said. “Think about the things you would take with you.”
Sheriff Dunkerson said that the Sheriff’s Office might have to order residents to leave their homes if conditions worsen but would not force anyone to leave. Residents who elect to stay in defiance of the order will be asked to sign a waiver, he said, noting that emergency responders might not return if the wildfire escalates.
The lightning-caused fire was reported July 17. The most recent estimate suggests the Goat Fire totals about 212 acres.
The next day, Sunday, the incident management team reported firefighters were making good progress.
“Fire crews were able to directly engage the fire with hand crews on the southwestern flank, while heavy equipment continues to improve fire lines along the northern perimeter,” the team reported.
A helicopter made bucket drops on the fire’s northern perimeter and firefighters tasked with structure protection “continue assessments/preparation of the numerous structures adjacent to the fire perimeter, while engine modules are prepositioned to respond as necessary.”
Many of these structures are historic, said Robert Picazo of the ABQ team.
Zach Saavedra, incident commander for the ABQ team, said before Saturday’s meeting that he felt optimistic.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” he said.” Progress is right on track.”
That said, Saavedra said the fire’s rugged terrain limits attack options.
“A lot of this is hazardous. It’s pretty risky to put people in there,” he said.
Larry Smith, public information officer with the team, said 83 people are involved in the effort to suppress the Goat Fire.