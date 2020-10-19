Granite County crash claims Missoula man

A Missoula man died Saturday as a result of injuries received in a car crash that occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday on the Drummond Frontage Road in Granite County.

According to Trooper Kayce Milligan of the Montana Highway Patrol, the 70-year-old man, driving a 1995 Oldsmobile 98, was headed west when he attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The man was wearing a seat belt but died from his injuries enroute to the hospital.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected but speed and weather conditions are being investigated as factors.

