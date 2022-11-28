 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand marshals chosen for the Uptown Butte Christmas Stroll

Kayla and Eric Lambrecht, owners of the Montana Axe Bar at W. Park St., have been chosen as the 2022 grand marshals of the Uptown Butte Christmas Stroll.

The couple will help turn the lights on during the tree-lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse rotunda. They will then lead the Children’s Light Parade at 6:45.

The Lambrechts, owners and developers of the historic Thomas Block on West Park Street, were selected for several reasons.

According to George Everett of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, the couple took responsibility for what was a nearly vacant space on West Park Street and slowly brought it back to productivity despite a pandemic and a statewide stay-in-place order. It is now filled with four businesses, including Mirror Mirror Boutique and the Montana Axe Bar.

“Historic buildings do best when we do business in them,” said Everett.

Other nominees were proposed, all worthy of recognition, including Uptop Clothing and the Andersons for their expanding investments in Uptown Butte and also Cindi Shaw, long-time representative on the B-SB Council of Commissioners for her years of public service to the district.

For more details about the upcoming stroll, call Everett at 406-565-2249, or visit www.facebook.com/uptownbutte.

