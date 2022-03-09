 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand marshals chosen for Butte's St. Patrick's Day parade

Shamrock art

This year, the Butte America Foundation has done something different when choosing the grand marshals for the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Due to the pandemic, there was no parade in 2020. That year Father Tom Haffey was chosen as the grand marshal. Because the parade was canceled, BAF wanted to honor the Butte priest and asked him to be part of the parade.

There was no parade the following year, so Marko Lucich was chosen to be the 2021 grand marshal. He, too, has been asked to be part of the parade.

Finally, the grand marshals for 2022 are John and the late Monica Cavanaugh of Cavanaugh’s County Celtic.

BAF spokesman Matt Boyle can’t wait for parade day.

“It’s time to celebrate!” he said.

