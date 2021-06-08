Grab-and-go meals: Free summer program for kids begins June 14

Action Inc. is sponsoring a summer meal program from June 14 through Aug. 13. Free breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals will be available to ages 18 and younger.
Following is a list of locations where meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. No meals will be available on July 5.
Butte High School — 401 S. Wyoming St.
East Middle School — 2600 Grand Ave.
Emerson School — 1876 Phillips
Kennedy School — 1000 N. Emmett
Margaret Leary School — 1301 4 Mile Road
Webster Garfield — 1050 S. Montana St.
West Elementary — 800 S. Emmett
Whittier baseball field — Ottawa and Sheridan
JFK Park (in the Drives) — South of 2315 Center Drive
Clark Park — 1700 Wall St.
Sesame Street — Sesame and Warren