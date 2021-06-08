 Skip to main content
Grab-and-go meals: Free summer program for kids begins June 14
Grab-and-go meals: Free summer program for kids begins June 14

Action Inc. is sponsoring a summer meal program from June 14 through Aug. 13. Free breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals will be available to ages 18 and younger.

Following is a list of locations where meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. No meals will be available on July 5. 

Butte High School — 401 S. Wyoming St.

East Middle School — 2600 Grand Ave.

Emerson School — 1876 Phillips

Kennedy School — 1000 N. Emmett

Margaret Leary School — 1301 4 Mile Road

Webster Garfield — 1050 S. Montana St.         

West Elementary — 800 S. Emmett

Whittier baseball field — Ottawa and Sheridan    

JFK Park (in the Drives) — South of 2315 Center Drive

Clark Park — 1700 Wall St.

Sesame Street — Sesame and Warren      

Longfellow Area — 1701 McKinley  

Copper Mountain — South of Beef Trail          

Silver Bow Village — 910 Evans         

Blaine School — Walkerville         

Koprivica Park — 900 E. 2nd St.

Holy Spirit Church — 4201 Continental Drive

Ramsay School — 3 Russell     

For more details, call 406-533-6855.

