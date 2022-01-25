Governor presents Spirit of Montana award to foundry team in Anaconda

ANACONDA — Gov. Greg Gianforte presented on Tuesday the Spirit of Montana award to employees at Anaconda Foundry Fabrication Company for their role in fixing the Hebgen Dam malfunction.

“Working quickly and through the night, the Anaconda Foundry Fabrication Company manufactured the piece needed to fix the Hebgen Dam in less than 24 hours,” Gianforte said in a press release. “On behalf of a grateful state, it was my pleasure to recognize these employees for what they accomplished for Montana and our treasured Madison River ecosystem.”

Following the Nov. 30, 2021 malfunction of Hebgen dam, AFFCO was contracted by NorthWestern Energy to fabricate a part to fix the dam. The team worked around-the-clock to manufacture the part, allowing flows in the Madison River to be restored thereafter.

The governor’s Spirit of Montana commendation recognizes Montanans for their accomplishments, dedication or service. Gianforte encourages Montanans to nominate members of their community for the Spirit of Montana commendation by contacting his office at (406) 444-3111 or submitting their nominee online at https://governor.mt.gov/Spirit-of-Montana-Award.

