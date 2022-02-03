Governor highlights value-added ag at Montana Craft Malt tour

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Christy Clark, director of the Montana Department of Agriculture, toured the Montana Craft Malt facility Wednesday to highlight how the operation promotes Montana’s high-quality ag products and expands value-added ag opportunities for Montana producers.

“As we work to strengthen our state’s number one industry, it’s critical we continue finding ways to help add value to our commodities, capture that premium, and return it to the rightful recipient – Montana producers,” Gianforte said in a press release. “Using locally sourced ingredients, Montana Craft Malt helps add value to our commodities right here in Montana, while supporting Montana families with good-paying jobs.”

Montana Craft Malt produces 10,000 metric tons of malt annually and adds value to ag supply chains.

Utilizing a state-of-the-art facility spanning more than 50,000 square feet on nine acres, Montana Craft Malt is strategically positioned at the intersection of two interstate highways and a railway spur to ensure the strength of their supply chain from Montana producers to consumers.

“Montana Craft Malt is a shining example of value-added agriculture at work,” said Clark. “By processing some of the finest Montana-grown barley into artisan malts that are then used in craft beers and spirits, Montana Craft Malt is bringing grain to glass full circle. I look forward to their continued success.”

The Montana Department of Agriculture is focused on expanding value-added agriculture opportunities in the state. While Montana crops and livestock are already recognized for their superior quality throughout the world, and agriculture remains the backbone of Montana’s economy, the department is working to find innovative ways to add value to these raw commodities, to ensure that Montana can keep pace with a transforming agricultural industry and grow prosperity.

Promoting value-added agriculture to strengthen the ag industry is a signature element of the governor’s Montana Comeback Plan.

