 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Governor, Butte-Silver Bow declare fentanyl and opioid crisis

  • 0
Governor, county declare fentanyl and opioid crisis

Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a fentanyl and opioid crisis declaration for Butte-Silver Bow County with Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher following Tuesday’s announcement in Butte of a grant awarded to implement behavioral health services in the Butte-Silver Bow county jail. “The first of many strategies [to combat the crisis] will be to launch a six-month hard hitting social media and advertising campaign that will go live in early November sponsored by the Town Pump Foundation,” Gallagher said in a Wednesday press release. The foundation announced a $100,000 donation to launch a “shock campaign” to increase awareness in the Butte community during an action team roundtable earlier this month.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Butte woman reported missing

Butte woman reported missing

Zella Johnston Dennis, a 61-year-old white woman, is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 280 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William is taking in a role in planning his father's coronation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News