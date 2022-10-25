Governor announces behavioral health grant in Butte-Silver Bow

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Butte-Silver Bow will be one of seven Montana counties to receive a grant to implement behavioral health services in its detention center, including substance abuse treatment services.

Charlie Brereton, director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services opened the event by saying that the drug crisis is at the forefront of the department’s health priorities.

The Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment fund, which is through the Montana DPHHS, provides $2.7 million in grants to Yellowstone, Missoula, Lewis and Clark, Cascade, Custer and Gallatin counties, in addition to Butte-Silver Bow.

Gianforte said at the event that the grant is part of fighting the addiction and mental health crisis currently facing Montana and helping affected Montanans live “clean, sober, prosperous lives.”

“The HEART Fund provides $25 billion per year to fund a full continuum of substance abuse prevention and treatment programs for communities across Montana,” he said. “Successful prevention and treatment programs help people who have hit rock bottom regain their health, rebuild their lives and become vibrant, productive members of our communities. Under the previous system, gaps in coverage reduced the effectiveness of community based prevention and treatment programs.”

He added the grant is not indicative of “bigger government,” and that it’s a community grant to help non-profits and other community organizations do work on the ground.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said the two-year grant will lower crime rates, reduce the jail population and save lives.

“The bottom line is that people who are incarcerated are going to get an opportunity to start dealing with the causes of their incarceration,” Lester said. “And while they’re getting a controlled environment in our detention center, they have a chance to make decisions, clear decisions that will affect the rest of their lives.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 85% of incarcerated people have an active substance use disorder or were incarcerated for a crime involving drugs or drug use. Lester said that in his experience, that number in Butte-Silver Bow is probably more than 90%.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher called the grant “extraordinary” and said Butte-Silver Bow is lucky to be one of the seven counties receiving the grant. He also talked about the community action team that’s working on combatting fentanyl use in the county and said that harm reduction will be the focus of its efforts.

One measure that was brought up at the first meeting of the community action team is medication-assisted treatment in the detention center. Lester and Gallagher said the HEART Grant will help make this a reality.

“Introducing funding – and I hate to say that, but that's a roadblock to a lot of different things that you can do in communities,” Gallagher said. “So we introduced some funding that'll allow for help with substance abuse and also mental health issues and getting them treatment when they're in and then also providing assistance as they exit out. That's huge.”