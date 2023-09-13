Two former Democrat state lawmakers from Anaconda are running for a Montana Senate seat in a newly drawn district that could be kinder to their party based on voting trends in past elections.

Meanwhile, Democrat Ryan Lynch of Butte says he’s not seeking a second term in Senate District 37 but Democrat Rep. Derek Harvey of Butte is running for the seat. It has been redrawn, too, but still includes a large part of Butte.

Educator Sara Novak and Teamsters business agent Jessica Wicks are running in a new Senate District 36 that includes Anaconda and a swath of Butte, two cities that have been Democrat strongholds for decades.

Anaconda was previously in state Senate District 39, which included just a sliver of Butte but big portions of Granite and Powell counties long considered GOP stomping grounds. Those counties are not included in the new District 36.

Democrat Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg narrowly won Senate District 39 in November 2020 but he died in May 2022 with more than two years left in his term. Wicks took his place temporarily but in November 2022, Republican Terry Vermeire of Anaconda won the seat over Democrat Jesse Mullen of Philipsburg.

The term was only through 2024, and regardless, a redistricting commission has since approved new legislative district maps for next year’s election cycle and the next 10 years.

Vermeire, a former commissioner in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, says he hasn’t decided whether to run in the new Senate District 36 that no longer takes in GOP territory in Granite and Powell counties, including the city of Deer Lodge.

Mullen won 54% of the vote in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and 56% of votes in the small slice of Butte-Silver Bow in 2022. But Vermeire won Granite and Powell counties by far bigger margins and won the overall race with 55% of the vote.

Vermeire noted that his campaign secretary and treasurer in 2022 were from the city of Deer Lodge, which is not in the new district.

“I’m going to sit down with some people next week to talk about it and make a decision,” he told The Montana Standard on Monday.

The new district includes western portions of urban Butte, while most of eastern Butte remains in a new version of Senate District 37.

Novak grew up in Butte, lives in Anaconda and is special education director at Great Divide Education Services, an education cooperative based in Deer Lodge. She represented Montana House District 77 for one term but lost her re-election bid last year to Republican John Fitzpatrick of Anaconda by 47 votes.

Novak announced her state Senate run in July, knowing then that Wicks, a fellow Democrat, was likely to run, too. It sets up a Democrat primary in June but Novak says that’s OK because it gives people a choice.

“I feel like with my background and the way I was born and raised in Butte and live in Anaconda — when people hear me talk they will see that I am one of them and come from the same similar background,” she said.

Novak said she was honored to serve in the Montana House during the 2021 legislative session, is a strong proponent of public education at all levels and was proud to have voted against “right to work” legislation.

Education is a top priority, she said, but supporting labor is equally important.

“I am a proud union member with a rich family history of hard-working union members that came before me,” she said.

She also said public lands must remain accessible.

“I am proud to fight for access and opportunities that are, and should continue to be, a way of life for all of us for generations to come,” she said.

After Sweeney died, commissioners in the four counties included in Senate District 39 tapped Wicks to serve in his place until voters got a say in the November 2022 election.

Democrat Party leaders had already chosen Mullen as their candidate in that race but after a commissioners’ vote weighted for population, Wicks served the district for several months. Vermeire then defeated Mullen in November 2022.

Wicks announced her bid for Senate District 36 last week, saying she has a strong commitment to public service and a background in representing union members for Teamsters Union Local #2.

Wicks said affordable housing is one of her top priorities. The housing shortage has nearly doubled home values, she said, placing price burdens on young people and families and seniors on fixed incomes.

She says she wants to ensure proper funding for public institutions, including public schools, the Montana State Hospital and the Montana State Prison, and wants to bring more money back to the Senate district.

Republicans have a supermajority in the Legislature now but the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission sided with a Democrat version of new district maps.

The process involved a lot of horse trading, of course, and Montana has turned increasingly red in recent years. Under the old maps in these parts, Republicans flipped House District 78 from Democrat control in 2020.

While Vermeire contemplates a run in the new Senate District 36, Wicks says she’s in and ready.

“I already have a few bills ready to go and am working on building others,” she said. “I look forward to working with legislators from both parties in order to deliver results for our district. Defense is only half of the game.”

Lynch served four terms in the Montana House before he won his District 37 Senate seat as a Democrat in Butte in November 2020. He said he decided not to seek re-election next year because it was getting difficult to balance his legislative duties and professional work.

He is backing Harvey for the Senate seat next year,. Harvey has served House District 74 from Butte for three terms.

The candidate filing period in Montana next year runs from Jan. 11 through March 11. The primary election is June 4 and the general election is Nov. 5.