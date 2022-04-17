Gospel is 'good news' in bad news world

Easter is a season of hope. Easter for me always meant a new outfit, Easter egg decorating and Easter egg hunts, and special gatherings with family and friends. Worship was festive. The pastor greeted us, proclaiming “Christ is Risen!” as the congregation responded, “He is Risen Indeed!”. The organ would ring out the opening hymn, “Jesus Christ is Risen Today!” as we joined in song. Beautiful choir anthems and special music coupled with the pastor’s sermon highlighted the Easter message of Christ’s victory over sin and death, extending the promise of eternal life for those who believe and follow Him. That was my Easter experience growing up in the Presbyterian church.

Christians, Protestant and Catholic, share a variety of celebrative expressions in their worship and liturgies. What unites us all is our confession of faith and worship in our risen Lord. This is what grounds us. The gospel is “good news” in a bad news world.

This life is replete with undeserved suffering, unfulfilled dreams, profound tragedies, disappointments, blatant evil, human brokenness, and our biggest enemy, death. This is a lived reality for many this Easter 2022. It is our human condition. Indeed, we all are created in the image of God, but we all fall short of the glory of God. With the crowd throwing down palm branches and their cloaks before Jesus on Palm Sunday, we cry “Hosanna!”, God save and deliver us! We need hope. But if hope is only in things getting better, more positive thinking, scientific breakthroughs, or some elusive solution for world peace in Ukraine or the emergence of political civility in our nation, then I agree with St. Paul, “we are of all people most to be pitied” (1 Corinthians 15:19b). Hope is not temporal. We need salvation.

Easter proclaims that salvation and hope originate in God, not in ourselves. God in Christ controls the narrative of our lives and our world. Not us. Our sin and death are not the last word. Overwhelmed by the death of her brother Lazarus, a grieving Martha hears Jesus say to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, though they die, will live, and everyone who believes in me will never die” (John 11:25). Through Christ’s resurrection, God is present with us in profound ways that we do not comprehend, even when death comes knocking on the door.

Indeed, as Paul writes to the Corinthian church, “If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile and you are still in your sins…then our proclamation has been in vain and your faith is in vain” (1 Corinthians 15:12-19). Our faith rests not upon human hope, but in the risen Christ.

May God fill you all with the hope of the Easter message of Christ risen. This affirmation is what unites us as Christians. Worship at the church of your choice. But worship and feel the power and joy of that proclamation, “Christ is Risen!” as we all respond with “He is Risen Indeed!”

In God’s economy life answers death. Resurrection answers crucifixion.

Pastor Chuck Carlson is the interim past of First Presbyterian Church in Butte.

