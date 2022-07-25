GOP taps Anaconda's Vermeire to run for Montana Senate seat

Terry Vermeire says his experience on the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Commission would serve him well in the Montana Legislature and he believes he can flip a Democrat-held state Senate seat to the GOP column in November.

“I think I can (based) on my performance as a commissioner the last 10 years,” Vermeire said Monday. “I think Anaconda has really changed and come around the corner.”

Republicans from Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Butte-Silver Bow, Granite and Powell counties recently selected Vermeire as the party’s nominee in Senate District 39, which the late Mark Sweeney won in 2020.

Sweeney, a Democrat, died unexpectedly at his home in Philipsburg on May 6. He was running for the Democratic nomination to the eastern U.S. House seat now held by Republican Matt Rosendale. Penny Ronning won the Democratic nomination in the June 7 primary.

Commissioners from the four counties tapped Democrat Jessica Wicks of Anaconda to serve Senate District 39 this summer and fall but Democrat Party officials chose Jesse Mullen of Deer Lodge, a newspaper owner and manager, to be their nominee in the Nov. 8 election.

Voters will decide that day who serves the district in 2023 and 2024 and the major-party matchup is now set between Mullen and Vermeire. State Senate terms are four years.

The Montana Standard reported on Wicks and Mullen on June 21, when the GOP choice was still pending.

Vermeire has lived in Anaconda for 45 years. He is a graphic artist by profession but worked for the Montana Power Co. for 25 years before retiring in 2005, and for years he operated Vermeire Graphics in Anaconda.

He has been a member of the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Commission since 2012. He said he is delighted to be the GOP nominee for the Senate seat but notes that elections to the commission are nonpartisan. That has been a good thing at the local level, he said.

“Anytime we had debates or something it was on the issues,” he said. “It wasn’t easy to just fall back on party platforms. The focus was on what’s good for the people, what’s good for the county.”

He said Anaconda has experienced an “economic resurgence” the past five years, due in large part to “local government changing its focus an encouraging business development.”

“We need to do more of that in Helena to create a prosperous future for all Montanans regardless of whether they live in the city or rural areas,” he said.

The district covers all of Granite County and parts of Powell, Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties, the latter a Democrat stronghold that includes the city of Anaconda and a big chunk of the district’s voters.

The late Democrat Gene Vuckovich of Anaconda held the seat from 2011 through 2020 and though Sweeney won it in November 2020, it was only by 144 votes out of 8,756 cast. He finished with 50.8% of the votes to 49.2% for Republican Suzzann Nordwick of Walkerville.

Republicans currently control the state Senate 31-19 and have a 67-33 majority in the House.

Mullen, the Democrat running for Senate District 39, has said one of his primary campaign issues is keeping the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge and the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs.

Both have been under fire for management issues, among other things, and Vermeire says he, too, would seek solutions to their problems and fight to keep both facilities and their jobs in place.

He also says he is thoroughly familiar with the infrastructure challenges facing local and state government and would seek money for projects in the district, including in Philipsburg, Drummond and Deer Lodge.