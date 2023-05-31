Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jerry Tam appeared to be more flummoxed than surprised when a crew from TV’s “Good Morning America” burst in Wednesday morning to the historic Pekin Noodle Parlor in Uptown Butte.

The ABC News crew, led by Gio Benitez, spotlighted the restaurant as part of the national show’s “Up in Your Business” series. Benitez’s wok-hot effusiveness compensated for Tam’s apparent reserve.

That restraint faltered when Benitez presented Tam a check for $40,000. Tam, who had described during the broadcast coping with post-COVID business challenges of inflation and workforce shortages, choked up.

Later, Tam said he was simply weary when “Good Morning America” arrived because a TV crew had begun setting up cameras around 2 a.m.

He had been told to expect recognition from American Express as part of that company’s campaign to support historic small restaurants. American Express has partnered in that effort with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Tam said Wednesday afternoon that a portion of the $40,000 must be earmarked for improvements to the exterior of the Pekin Noodle Parlor on South Main Street. He said his plans also include rewarding employees with bonuses.

It’s been a memorable year for Pekin and for Tam.

In February, Tam learned that the Pekin was one of six nationwide recipients of an award from the James Beard Foundation. Beard was a notable chef and television personality.

At the time, Tam told The Montana Standard, “This award is like the ‘Oscars of food.’ You can’t buy your way into it.”

The Pekin, which opened in 1911, is said to be America’s oldest continuously-operated, family-owned Chinese restaurant.

In 2021, The New York Times described the Pekin as “a living artifact of Butte’s history that has now survived two pandemics, but remains tightly knit into the everyday life of this mountain city of 34,000.”

The Pekin’s colorful history is like a main course within the Mining City’s memorable feast of union strife, company goons, periods of boom and bust and a melting pot of immigrants that sometimes boiled with xenophobia toward the Chinese.

On Wednesday, Tam said he felt grateful and blessed.