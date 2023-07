ANACONDA — There are two more Anaconda events on tap Friday-Saturday other than Arts in the Park. Both are to benefit the Kenny Cook Memorial Scholarship fund for high school students.

The Kenny Cook Memorial Golf Classic starts at 9 a.m. Friday at the Anaconda Country Club.

The following day head to the Kennedy Common to enjoy a classic car show. Entry fee is $20 for the event, which is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more details, contact JimBo Bellandi at 406-560-2857.