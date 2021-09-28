Golden Kilowatts: Book celebrates dams' role in Montana history — and the present

Bob Rowe stood on the deck of Hauser Dam on a crisp September afternoon and watched as the Missouri River flowed into the forebay and then powered the dam’s hydroelectric generators as it tumbled down to the outflow gates below.
“I never get tired of seeing these dams,” he said with a smile.
The NorthWestern Energy CEO has good reason to love the sight of the cascading waters of the Missouri making energy. The great dams the company fought hard to acquire are a key part of NorthWestern Energy’s green energy portfolio. They are also an enormous part of Montana history, powering the mines, smelters, lumber mills and even some railways that made Montana work in the early 20th century. They were the heart of the Montana Power Company, which was by 1915 was believed to be the largest single distributor of power in the country.
That tumultuous and exciting chapter of Montana history has been captured in a book published by NorthWestern Energy.
“Golden Kilowatts: Water Power and the Early Growth of Montana,” by James E. "Butch" Larcombe, is a fascinating, meticulous and visually appealing history of 11 NorthWestern Energy dams. Seven are on the Mighty Mo — Hauser, Holter, Black Eagle, Rainbow, Cochrane, Ryan and Morony — and the others are scattered around the state, mostly in the west. They include the mighty Thompson Falls Dam on the Clark Fork of the Columbia; Hebgen and Madison, on the Madison River; and the easternmost, Mystic Lake Dam, on the West Rosebud Creek drainage in the Beartooth Mountains.
The book's name comes from John D. Ryan, when he enthused to early investors that Rainbow Dam was producing "golden kilowatts," adding, "There is more gold in the water in the Missouri River than in many mines."
*
Hauser Dam, the farthest upstream of the complex of Missouri dams, nearly had a very short lifespan indeed. The dam, built by early Montana financier and industrialist Samuel T. Hauser and other investors in his Helena Power & Transmission Company, was started in 1906 and began operations in 1907. But on April 14, 1908, just 15 months after it began operating, a 300-foot section of the dam’s face gave way, sending a huge wall of water down the river.
Larcombe writes, “Dam workers managed to telephone emergency messages to the downstream communities of Wolf Creek and Craig before fleeing. Along with destroying the dam, the water ripped away houses and barns and other buildings, tore at rail lines in the river canyon, and swallowed livestock.”
After the collapse, it was found that the steel dam’s design was flawed, with pilings inadequate to anchor the huge structure. The dam was rebuilt, this time, as Larcombe writes, “with a concrete face anchored deep in bedrock,” and resumed hydroelectric operation in 1911.
Now, a visit to the dam’s cavernous powerhouse, which had been flooded to the tops of the arched windows just under the roof of the three-story structure when the collapse occurred, is to witness a miracle of engineering.
Hauser foreman Dan Kokoruda says with justifiable pride that current generating units 1 and 3 at Hauser were among those that began service in 1907. After the 1908 flood, the generators were dried out and cleaned up — and remain in service, 114 years after they first came online.
The enormous old generators, built by Westinghouse Electric in Pittsburgh, are married to the turbines impelled by the Missouri’s flow. The turbines themselves were refurbished in 2016. Now, the old generators turn side by side with modern replacement units.
Together, the seven NorthWestern Energy dams on the Missouri can crank out 296 megawatts of power.
*
Larcombe’s book is packed with information about the dams, but it is not a technical tome. Each chapter is short, accessible and full of interesting detail.
For instance:
- Empire-building railroader James J. Hill was an early investor in the Great Falls Water Power and Townsite Company, builder of the original Black Eagle Dam, which was completed in 1891 (and later replaced by a larger, higher-output dam in 1927).
- Rainbow Dam was built on property owned by Hill, and was built at a “furious pace,” being completed in 20 months for a cost of less than $3.5 million. It would provide the power that allowed the Butte, Anaconda & Pacific Railway to be the first railroad in the United States to be electrified.
- Ryan Dam and Thompson Falls Dam are very similar design-wise and were finished within weeks of each other in 1915. Ryan Dam was first called Volta before being renamed in honor of John D. Ryan, who for a time simultaneously led Anaconda Copper Mining Company and the Montana Power Company.
- The Clark Fork River at Thompson Falls dam can carry a higher volume of water than any other Montana river including the Missouri.
- The Madison Dam is the oldest in NorthWestern Energy's system. It has cranked out power since 1901. In relatively recent years, it has been twice damaged by rockfall, in 1990 and 2010.
Montana Power sold the 11 dams featured in the book to Pennsylvania Power and Light in 1997. During its 15 years of ownership, Larcombe writes, PPL “made significant improvements in the hydro system.” But NorthWestern, which had taken over Montana Power’s electric and natural gas distribution business, needed power generation. After a protracted negotiation, PPL sold the dams to NorthWestern Energy in 2014 for $870 million.
It’s clear that to Rowe, the dams represent much more than the energy they produce. He’s quoted in Larcombe’s book as saying the purchase was “transformative” for NorthWestern Energy, which feels its connections to Montana Power very deeply.
The dams played an enormous role in the early growth of Montana, and their value has never been greater than it is today, as their owner faces growing demand for power and particularly power that does not emit greenhouse gases.
Like the old generator at Hauser, they are functioning museum pieces, sentinels to Montana's growth and progress.