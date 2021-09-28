Golden Kilowatts: Book celebrates dams' role in Montana history — and the present

Bob Rowe stood on the deck of Hauser Dam on a crisp September afternoon and watched as the Missouri River flowed into the forebay and then powered the dam’s hydroelectric generators as it tumbled down to the outflow gates below.

“I never get tired of seeing these dams,” he said with a smile.

The NorthWestern Energy CEO has good reason to love the sight of the cascading waters of the Missouri making energy. The great dams the company fought hard to acquire are a key part of NorthWestern Energy’s green energy portfolio. They are also an enormous part of Montana history, powering the mines, smelters, lumber mills and even some railways that made Montana work in the early 20th century. They were the heart of the Montana Power Company, which was by 1915 was believed to be the largest single distributor of power in the country.

That tumultuous and exciting chapter of Montana history has been captured in a book published by NorthWestern Energy.