Go Tigers! Maroons to honor St. Ann’s grade school at Friday night's game

The Butte Central Athletic Department will honor St. Ann's Catholic Grade School at Friday night's football game against Browning.

Maroon fans are encouraged to wear gold and gray to the game on Sept. 2 to commemorate the school colors of the St. Ann’s Grade School, which opened in 1903 and operated until 1969, when all of Butte’s Catholic grade schools closed.

The Maroon Activities Association is selling official St. Ann’s Tigers merchandise, featuring short sleeve and long sleeve T-shirts and hoodies. Proceeds from the sale of merchandise will go to the Butte Central Faculty Endowment, which benefits teachers’ salaries.

Alumni of the St. Ann’s Grade School are invited to participate in pre-game ceremonies. All Maroon fans and St. Ann’s alumni are also invited to attend a pre-game barbecue at the stadium starting at 6 p.m. St. Ann’s alumni are invited to join in the procession to carry the “We Are BC” flag to midfield prior to the team taking the field and are asked to assemble on the field near Torger’s Tunnel at 6:30 p.m.

For more details, call the Butte Central Foundation Office.

The merchandise can be ordered at the Butte Central Foundation Office or at Universal Athletics. Merchandise is also available online at https://buttecentralfb22.itemorder.com/. Call the foundation office at 723-6706 with questions.