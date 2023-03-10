“The Odyssey of Montana's Thomas Francis Meagher’’ by Stephen Glueckert will be on exhibit through April 15 at the Butte Public Library’s Carle Gallery. The exhibit is touring Montana through the auspices of Montana Art Gallery Directors Association (MAGDA).

According to the Montana Art Gallery website, the exhibit blends the line between art and history through Glueckert’s 24 colorful vignettes filled with the celestial, earthly and man-made symbols that governed Meagher’s life and historical content about this favorite adopted son of Montana.

His birth and privileged upbringing in Waterford City, Ireland in 1823. His leadership in the Young Irelander Rebellion of 1848. His imprisonment in Van Diemen’s land by the British government and escape to the United States in 1852. A commander on the bloody battlefields of the American Civil War, leading New York’s Fighting 69th Irish Brigade. And finally, while serving as the acting MT Territorial Governor, his mysterious and tragic death at Fort Benton, in the churning waters of the Missouri River in 1867.

Though Meagher’s time in Montana was short, he remains a source of Irish pride in our state and his story continues to capture the imaginations of Montanans of all types.

For more information, call the Butte Public Library at 406-723-3361.