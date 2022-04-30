Glance Into the Past

Alan Goddard was a man who wore many hats in his lifetime — Army veteran, playwright, director, author, columnist, radio host and teacher. He also loved the theater and all things Butte, so much so that he spent nearly 15 years at the helm of the Butte Theater Workshop, directing nearly 30 plays. Proud of his hometown and its history, during the 1970s, Goddard had a couple of historic Butte calendars published, and in 1976, the Butte native penned a tribute to the Mining City titled “Butte Oldtimers Handbook.” While living in Butte, he helped to form the Mile High Players, Butte Arts Council and the Butte Historical Society, and was instrumental in the formation of the Butte-Silver Bow County Archives. He was also a member of the Montana Arts Council. He later moved to Missoula, where he taught high school English, drama and debate. Goddard died April 6 in Missoula at the age of 87. It was noted in his obituary that he was “beloved and revered” by his students. More than 40 years ago, Goddard described Butte as unique. “Some think being from Butte is an affliction akin to leprosy or insanity,” he said. “Others think it is a blessing.”