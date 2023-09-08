West Junior High School opened on Feb. 3, 1969, and for the next few years, school officials sought just the right buffalo head to represent their school. It took nearly five years, but by December 1973, former Columbia Gardens supervisor Ted Beech came to the rescue and gifted the head of Oyama, a buffalo who was killed by a younger buffalo at the Gardens in 1921, to the relatively new school. The buffalo head had been at the Gardens for more than five decades at the time. Today, it has overlooked the school’s cafeteria for 50 years. The 1973 photo shows junior high cheerleaders Cindi Banning and Ann Lind with Oyama. We've included an updated photo of Oyama as well, still presiding over the cafeteria at the now-elementary school.