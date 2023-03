Left out of last week’s Big Sky Life feature on the gigantic elk that would become an iconic Butte image, this photograph featured the "Hello Bill" sign running above the elk. The original Bill was a Minnesota member of the Elks, William "Bill" Goddard, who apparently in the 1890s was the man to answer any and all questions pertaining to the Elks — so much so that "Hello Bill" would eventually become the official greeting for Elks across the country.