Glance Into the Past

Henry Lussy stood next to his 1926 Cadillac in this 1983 photograph. The car was going on display at the Towe Antique Ford Collection in Deer Lodge. It was the only non-Ford to be displayed. Lussy accomplished much in his life. The Anaconda businessman served as mayor, help start First Security Bank and was the proprietor of the famous Washoe Theatre. He died in 1988.

Henry Lussy 1983
