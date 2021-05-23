 Skip to main content
Glance Into the Past
On Nov. 20-21, 1970, cast members from the Butte High Drama Department took to the stage to perform “Tartuffe,” a five-act 17th century comedy set in Paris. The producer-director was James Driscoll and the cast included Greg Robischon, Doug Lowney, Jill Eamon, Dan Parent, Jill Gratzer, Toni McOmber, Roberta Pengelly, Jim Peterson and Aila Lowney, all of whom are featured in these photos. The photographer was Betty Button of The Montana Standard.

