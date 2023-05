Butte’s elementary schools were participating in the annual “All-Music” program on May 8, 1968, at East Junior High School. The musicians on the left included Danny Haft, Kathleen Coleman, David Prior and Margaret Galster. No identification could be found for the three students in the opposite photo. If you know their identities, contact Tracy Thornton at tracy.thornton@mtstandard.com or call 406-496-5552.