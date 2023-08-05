BUTTE'S BOARD OF TRADE

This is a 1939 Library of Congress photograph of the new Board of Trade at 16-18 E. Park St. According to a Montana Standard advertisement, the establishment had a grand opening on Dec. 15, 1938, and promised the finest liquors and best brands of beer. The ad also included the following poetic verse: "Come tarry here and welcome be; A friendly smile — a word — a song; Will cheer the heart of you and me; And Help the world to Get Along!"