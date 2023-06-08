Glance for Sunday, June 11, 2023
Dvele held a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday for its planned foundry in Butte's business park.
Union members rallied Saturday in Butte to protest the alleged lack of opportunity to bid on subcontracts for a Walmart project.
A judge sentenced a Butte man to 30 years in prison Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Butte.
'Good Morning America' paid a surprise visit Wednesday to the Pekin Noodle Parlor in Uptown Butte and presented Jerry Tam a $40,000 check.
Scenes from Butte High School graduation Thursday night
