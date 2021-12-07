Giving program helps Butte’s less fortunate during the holidays

Want to help Butte’s less fortunate during the holidays? Consider the Mining City Christmas and Holiday Giving Program.

How can you help?

Action Inc.: Action Inc.’s Mining City Christmas and Holiday Giving Program is solely dependent on the generosity of donations from the community. The agency does not receive government funds for this program nor do we use any donations for program costs. All monies received go directly to help families in need. Donations are tax deductible.

Toys for Tots: You can also help Toys for Tots by donating an unwrapped toy to any of the various bins located throughout Butte.

Butte Food Bank: All families receive a holiday meal with the program, so you can also donate food to the Butte Food Bank.

Adopt-A-Family: By adopting one of the families, a group or individual agrees to buy food and gifts or gifts only for the family for Christmas. Families who are adopted are chosen from the giving tree at Action Inc. The giving tree contains a wish list of the family who is needing help this holiday season.

Here are a few families for consideration:

A family with one son, age 14, is in need this Christmas for shirts, size XL, coat size 44, pants size 34x30, shoe/boots size 10½. This young man would love to have board games, models, crafts, anything building things, very interested in sports. Reference #1374.

A family with two children would love to have a little help this Christmas. A boy, 12, needs shirts size medium adult, coats large, pants, 30-32, shoes or boots size 9½. He would love to have Lego sets, boy blades, microphone, small TV. He also loves outdoor activities, drawing, swimming, and dancing. This family also has a girl, age 2, who is in need of shirts size 4-5T, coat 4T, pants 4-5T, shoes or boots size 8. She would love to have Santa bring her a dollhouse, baby dolls, desk, books, and a weighted blanket. This little girl loves to exercise, dance and music. Reference # 1273

Applications and adoptions are accepted at Action Inc., 25 W. Silver St., Butte, MT 59701. Call to make an appointment to adopt a family or you may adopt a family over the phone. For more details for adoptions, call 406-533-6847 or 533-6842, or visit their website at www.butteassistanceprograms.org.

