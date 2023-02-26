One of Butte’s most iconic images is that of the gigantic elk that once stood on Main and Broadway in Uptown Butte. The statue was the centerpiece for the 1916 Elks Convention and has been featured more than a few times.

Although the statue’s actual lifespan was less than a month, it would forever become part of the Mining City’s folklore and a symbol of not only Butte’s pride but its ingenuity.

It was a leap year, 1916 was, and the Elks of Butte Lodge 240 were ready to “leap” into action as the lodge played host to the Montana State Elks Convention. “All Roads of Montana Lead to Mining City” was The Butte Miner headline July 1, 1916, and the newspaper was accurate in that assessment.

Coincidentally, the Fourth of July was coming up and it was also the Montana Firemen’s Convention, which meant the town was packed with people. So much so, that additional cots had to be added at existing hotels to accommodate the growing guest list.

Day and night, the elk stood prominently in the center of Butte’s business district to welcome its out-of-town guests as they made their way into the Mining City. There was no possible way anyone could ignore its presence. “Go big or go home” surely was the motto for these lodge members, because they decided to go really big.

The 62-foot statue was made from $4,000 worth of supplies, including plaster, wood and copper ore, which now would be the equivalent of about $110,000.

The lodge must have had a sizeable savings account to dip into because following the Fourth of July parade, more bills were doled out. The parade was touted as the “most magnificent pageant in history of Butte” and the local lodge handed out monetary prizes for those who went above and beyond.

Thanks to the Butte Elks, the proprietors of the Leggat Hotel received $100 for having the best decorated building, and $50 went to Hennessy’s for best float. The Montana Power was awarded first place, along with $50, for the best decorated window, and Dominick Bertoglio received $50 for doing a top-notch job of decorating his automobile.

There were plenty of nonsensical prizes to hand out, too.

Twenty-five dollars went to the men of Anaconda Lodge No. 239 because they were the “most unique bunch of Elks.” Meanwhile, $10 was handed over to “Big Bill” Moreland of Colorado Springs Lodge. The Coloradan did not live up to his nickname because he was, in fact, deemed the “smallest Elk in line.”

It was also decided that Lew Boedecker of the Anaconda lodge was the tallest Elk and for those surplus of inches, he was rewarded with $10. James B. How of the Oro y Plata Lodge No. 390 in Virginia City was awarded $10, too. His claim to fame was he was the oldest Elk in the parade.

In all, the Butte Elks gave away $740 in prize money on Independence Day. That was more than a little bit of cash and would now be about $20,310.

No matter the grandeur of the parade or the great entertainment enjoyed throughout the city, the spotlight remained on the statue.

Once the sun had set and day turned into night, the elk surely must have been an eerie sight, as its eyes blinked with lights. More lights adorned the tops of its horns and in between those horns lay the lodge’s “star of fidelity,” which was illuminated by blue lights.

In such a short period of time, the Uptown Butte statue had become a celebrated curiosity and several photojournalists chronicled its popularity, including Seattle’s W.E. Hudson of the Pathe Moving Picture Co., who was hired to document the convention, along with Asahel Curtis, also of Seattle and the Milwaukee Railroad’s official photographer.

“But the big elk is a wonder, a marvel,” reported The Anaconda Standard. “It is a work of art, a credit to its originator and to all who had anything to do with its creation.”

Modeled after the mounted elk at the Butte Elks Lodge and designed by Edmund B. Carns, from nose to tail it measured 44 feet and its legs were each 24 feet.

Carns was not without some experience. At the time, he had a job painting scenery at two Butte theaters — the Empress and Broadway. He also helped with the scenery in a couple of popular rides at New York’s famed Coney Island — Feltman's Ziz Coaster Ride and the Rough Riders roller coaster. The latter included scenes from the Spanish-American War. This particular amusement lived up to its name and was shut down due to the fact that the ride was, indeed, rough, causing a number of accidental deaths.

“I am now located in Butte and I like it better every day,” said Carns in an Anaconda Standard interview. “The West offers the biggest field I ever tackled and if the people like the big elk I will be happy.”

Carns, who was not only a designer, but an inventor, would have a change of heart and by the following year had left Montana, searching for greener pastures. He must have found those pastures as he would later file for a number of patents and was credited with co-inventing the Murray-Carns all-steel airplane.

While the elk was certainly the main attraction, there was much more to see and do for residents and guests alike. The local Elks must have made a pact to give it their all because they went all out for this convention. The Butte Miner noted on July 2 that “confetti, cabarets and the carnival spirit rule Butte.”

Literally, there was something for everyone. In the mood for America’s greatest pastime? Baseball games were part of the everyday fun. How about music? A concert was held with not one but 11 bands. In the mood for a parade? Well, Independence Day was just around the corner.

An aviation carnival was set to entertain and featured “daring birdmen toying with death among the clouds, looping the loop, somersaulting and tumble fighting.” One of those birdmen was Emil Laird the Looper with his “Boneshaker,” a biplane he and his friends had built the year before. Well-known in aviation circles, Looper would later become a highly successful businessman and airplane builder.

Also on the Elks’ calendar was “The Dip of Death.” There was some truth to the Dr. Carver’s Diving Horses advertisement. Literally, a “water nymph” astride a horse would jump from a great height into a pool of water.

Carver’s full name was William Frank Carver and he was a showman throughout his working life, whether it be performing as a sharpshooter in western shows and exhibits or at the helm of his diving horse show.

“Passing of the West” was described as Montana’s Most Colossal Frontier and was set up near Florence Avenue. In reality, it sounded like a rodeo on steroids with dozens of acts scheduled. With a make-shift stadium built to accommodate 20,000 people, more than 200 cowboys and cowgirls competed in bucking, roping and tying contests, along with stagecoach races. Roughriders were a crowd favorite as they leapt onto the bulls and then attempted to throw the animals to the ground.

One of the show’s biggest attractions was Montana’s own Fanny Sperry Steele, an accomplished bronc rider. In rodeo circles, Steele was a legend. Her elevated status would be rewarded in 1975, as she would become the first woman inducted into the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s Rodeo Hall of Fame.

By July 5, most of Butte’s visitors had packed up their bags and headed home. Butte Elks were left to mull something over — what to do with the elk. One Anaconda Standard reporter thought it should be a “permanent fixture of Butte life” and a “magnificent addition” to the Columbia Gardens zoo. Fairly quickly, Gardens management put the kibosh on that idea.

Not everyone was fond of the elk, including one anonymous Elk Lodge member who called the statue “a crude work of art.”

“It is an obstruction to traffic, is getting to be a nuisance and long has been an eyesore,” he wrote.

The disgruntled Elk offered up some unsolicited advice on what to do — “forget the idea of moving it anywhere but to the woodpile or city dump.”

It took about two weeks and dozens of workers to construct the elk, but in the end, the lodge took the advice of one of its disgruntled members. A lot less time was needed to bring it all down, less than two days, to be exact.

“Elk steak enough to supply the dinner tables of Butte would be ready for distribution today if the monster elk were of flesh and blood, for it was killed yesterday,” was reported on the front page of The Butte Miner on July 30, 1916.

Perhaps in an effort to placate its readers, the newspaper also noted that “Those who bemoan the rise and fall of the big elk at Main street and Broadway possibly might console themselves with a reflection that something similar happened to the Roman empire.”

Close 1 of 18 Elk seen from Broadway Street Here's a Broadway Street view of the 62-foot elk. Elk on Main and Broadway with several people A Butte streetcar would have to drive underneath the elk to get to its destination. Butte Miner June 30, 1916 advertisement This advertisement appeared in The Butte Miner on June 30, 1916. Edmund B. Carns Edmund B. Carns designed the 62-foot elk. Giant elk 1916 Butte Archives photo The enormous elk was showcased in the middle of Uptown Butte's busy business district. William Dee, 1916 Elks convention William Dee was the president of the Butte Elks 107 years ago. Emil Laird the Looper One of the many acts that came to Butte was an aviator, Emil Laird the Looper. Diving horse 1916 Elks convention One of the acts procured for the 1916 Elks convention was the diving horse. Elk on Main and Broadway This photograph gives a more extensive view of West Broadway Street. A different view of 1916 elk Oh my, what big eyes that elk had. Looking up Main Street at the Elk For a brief time, the elk was part of Uptown Butte's everyday life. Elks advertisement The owners of Green's, located at 22 W. Park St., was hoping out-of-town guests would patronize their store. Elk on Main and Broadway with two men Two unidentified men pose in front of the 62-foot elk on Main and Broadway. June 30, 1916 Butte Miner advertisement. 'Whoop 'Er Up!' was the order of the day in this June 30, 1916 Butte Miner advertisement. Judge McClernan 1916 Elks convention Judge John B. McClernan was next in line for the Butte chapter's presidency. Looking up Main Street This particular photograph was featured in The Butte Miner following the elk unveiling. Sheriff Henderson 1916 Elks convention Charles B. Henderson was not only the local sheriff but an Elk, too. Notice to the public Butte Miner June 29, 1916 More room was needed for guests coming to Butte, hence the 'Notice to the Public.' Spotlight on 1916 gigantic elk One of Butte’s most iconic images is that of the gigantic elk that once stood on Main and Broadway in Uptown Butte. The statue was the centerpiece for the 1916 Elks Convention. 1 of 18 Elk seen from Broadway Street Here's a Broadway Street view of the 62-foot elk. Elk on Main and Broadway with several people A Butte streetcar would have to drive underneath the elk to get to its destination. Butte Miner June 30, 1916 advertisement This advertisement appeared in The Butte Miner on June 30, 1916. Edmund B. Carns Edmund B. Carns designed the 62-foot elk. Giant elk 1916 Butte Archives photo The enormous elk was showcased in the middle of Uptown Butte's busy business district. William Dee, 1916 Elks convention William Dee was the president of the Butte Elks 107 years ago. Emil Laird the Looper One of the many acts that came to Butte was an aviator, Emil Laird the Looper. Diving horse 1916 Elks convention One of the acts procured for the 1916 Elks convention was the diving horse. Elk on Main and Broadway This photograph gives a more extensive view of West Broadway Street. A different view of 1916 elk Oh my, what big eyes that elk had. Looking up Main Street at the Elk For a brief time, the elk was part of Uptown Butte's everyday life. Elks advertisement The owners of Green's, located at 22 W. Park St., was hoping out-of-town guests would patronize their store. Elk on Main and Broadway with two men Two unidentified men pose in front of the 62-foot elk on Main and Broadway. June 30, 1916 Butte Miner advertisement. 'Whoop 'Er Up!' was the order of the day in this June 30, 1916 Butte Miner advertisement. Judge McClernan 1916 Elks convention Judge John B. McClernan was next in line for the Butte chapter's presidency. Looking up Main Street This particular photograph was featured in The Butte Miner following the elk unveiling. Sheriff Henderson 1916 Elks convention Charles B. Henderson was not only the local sheriff but an Elk, too. Notice to the public Butte Miner June 29, 1916 More room was needed for guests coming to Butte, hence the 'Notice to the Public.'