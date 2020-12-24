Gifts of Christmas past evoke childhood memories

It was the winter of 1968 and the top three items on my Christmas list were a bat, ball and mitt. Back then, I saw myself as the next Hank Aaron and these three items would help me reach the top of my game.

Admittedly, I was not the brightest crayon in the box, but when you’re 9, rationale goes out the door. I had an “attainable” goal.

My parents did not want to shatter my dreams so I got all three. It was the best Christmas ever and with no snow on the ground, I thought mom and dad had arranged that too. (Again, not the sharpest tool in the shed!)

I always end up grinning when I think back on that particular Christmas — oh, the innocence of youth.

Lori Maloney’s favorite gifts came when she was 5 and 33. Both make her grin, too.

Maloney’s aunt, Kay Marquis, worked at The Emporium in San Francisco. The year was 1957 and she and her sisters, Kathy and Sherry, were gifted the coveted Shirley Temple Christmas book from their aunt to share and the sisters also each got a doll.

“Kathy got a blonde bride doll, Sherry got one with black braids, and mine was a redhead with a big pony tail,” recalled Maloney.