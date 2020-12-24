Gifts of Christmas past evoke childhood memories

It was the winter of 1968 and the top three items on my Christmas list were a bat, ball and mitt. Back then, I saw myself as the next Hank Aaron and these three items would help me reach the top of my game.
Admittedly, I was not the brightest crayon in the box, but when you’re 9, rationale goes out the door. I had an “attainable” goal.
My parents did not want to shatter my dreams so I got all three. It was the best Christmas ever and with no snow on the ground, I thought mom and dad had arranged that too. (Again, not the sharpest tool in the shed!)
I always end up grinning when I think back on that particular Christmas — oh, the innocence of youth.
Lori Maloney’s favorite gifts came when she was 5 and 33. Both make her grin, too.
Maloney’s aunt, Kay Marquis, worked at The Emporium in San Francisco. The year was 1957 and she and her sisters, Kathy and Sherry, were gifted the coveted Shirley Temple Christmas book from their aunt to share and the sisters also each got a doll.
“Kathy got a blonde bride doll, Sherry got one with black braids, and mine was a redhead with a big pony tail,” recalled Maloney.
Unfortunately for Lori and Kathy, Sherry saw herself as the family barber and cut all the dolls’ hair off.
Maloney’s other favorite gift came later in life and was from her brother Bubba.
“I got Teddy Ruxpin in 1985,” she said. “It was when it first came out.”
Not only could this animatronic bear talk, it told stories as well and would become one of the biggest selling toys of the 1980s.
Unlike the doll of her childhood, Maloney still has Teddy.
“I kept it,” said Maloney. “It’s still in the box.”
Two Christmases stand out for Nanci Taylor.
She was just six when she got a leather rocking chair that came with a cushion.
The chair was a gift from her parents’ friends and Taylor still remembers what it looked like.
“I used it for about three years until I outgrew it,” she recalled.
Another girlhood favorite was a two-fold gift from “Santa” — Barbie and Ken dolls.
Taylor no longer has the dolls, but only because her mom gave them away when she was a teen.
“I wish I still had them,” she said.
Sheriff Ed Lester’s top Christmas present came in 1977 — the Atari video gaming system.
“It was the real deal,” laughed Lester.
That “real deal” came with such games as Outlaw.
“Outlaw was a game where cowboys tried to outdraw each other,” explained Lester.
Other games included Missile Command, Space Invaders, Combat and Air-Sea Battle.
Forty-three years have passed and Lester still has the gaming system and some of the games, too.
“It still works,” said Lester.
Before the Atari video gaming system, there was Atari’s Pong, an arcade game you could connect to your television.
In 1973, the Bartle brothers, Tim, Terry and Todd got the “futuristic” gaming system as a group present.
“We thought we were the Rockefeller kids,” laughed Todd, “because we were the only kids on the block to have it.”
If Todd’s memory is correct, the system came with two games — tennis and tanks.
“I played both a lot,” said Todd. “I was lousy at it, but loved it anyway,”
Every Christmas as a child Jocelyn Dodge would get a new set of mittens, a hat and sweater knitted by her grandmother.
“I always looked forward to it,” said Dodge.
Later, as a teen, she stayed with her grandparents for a summer and was able to return the favor.
“That summer I learned to crochet with wool yarn my grandmother gave me,” explained Dodge.
It took her all summer but Dodge was able to make her grandparents an afghan.
“I would later inherit it, which makes it that much more special,” she said.
The year was 1965 and Kyle Zimmerman was 8 years old.
Under the Christmas tree that year was the inventive Gilbert erector, a metal toy construction set.
A favorite among children for decades, the sought-after set was first sold by Alfred C. Gilbert’s company, the Mysto Manufacturing Company 52 years earlier.
Fifty-five years have passed and Zimmerman still has the set, along with a Lionel model train his dad, Dale, gifted him on his first Christmas.
“I’m glad I have both,” said Zimmerman.
Katie McGrath kept her Mrs. Beasley doll from Christmas 1976.
“It was at the top of my Christmas list,” said McGrath. “She was awesome.”
The doll was made popular solely because of the sitcom “Family Affair,” which ran from 1966 to 1971. A character in the show was a young girl, Buffy, who always seemed to be holding her favorite doll, who had short, curly blonde hair and glasses.