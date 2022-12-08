Gianforte's Anaconda visit brings money to Youth Empowerment Services

ANACONDA — Canyon Lawson acknowledged he felt a bit apprehensive before the governor’s arrival. The 11-year-old had never met a governor before.

Gov. Greg Gianforte visited Anaconda Thursday morning to donate a quarter of his annual salary to Youth Empowerment Services, or Yes!

Gianforte arrived around 10 a.m. at the historic church on Oak Street that houses Yes! Lawson immediately interacted with the governor with enthusiasm, animation and self-assurance.

During the school year, Yes! is an after school program, offering kids in grades K-12 a safe place to go five days a week when school ends for the day. The non-profit currently has five employees and about 45 clients.

Gianforte toured the handsome old Methodist Episcopal Church building, dedicated in 1897. And then during the photo-op he formally donated a quarter of his post-tax annual salary to Yes! That came to $18,675.

Katie Bjornen, the organization’s executive director, was all smiles.

“It’s pretty incredible,” she said. “We are extremely grateful. It came out of the blue.”

Bjornen said the old building needs a variety of fixes and updates and the money could also help with staffing.

Rose Garcia has two sons and a nephew who attend Yes! after school.

“I love it here,” Garcia said. “The staff is amazing. The kids love it.”

Gianforte made his fortune in software startups, including RightNow Technologies, founded in Bozeman. Oracle acquired the then public company in 2012.

In November 2020, Gianforte was elected Montana’s 25th governor. He had previously represented the state in the U.S. House of Representatives.