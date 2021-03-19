Gianforte tours Golden Sunlight mine

“After this, we’ll see how it’s working and we’re going to come back to Dan (Walsh) with another permit, getting rid of that water treatment plant if possible,” he said.

Patrick Malone, vice president of North American closures for Barrick, explained in an interview why he thought it would in fact be possible, beginning with why the mine currently has to treat water in perpetuity.

"The tails impoundment down there was unlined when it was originally constructed, and because of some of the concerns that were identified in the 80s, there's water that's leaving that tails impoundment, even today. It has to be pumped back here up to site. We also have water in the pit itself. As we turned off the pumps, the natural water levels start to rise, fills up the pit,” he said.

Malone hopes the tailings re-processing plan will change that reality.