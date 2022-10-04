Gianforte says Butte a state leader in fighting fentanyl

Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday that Butte was “leading the state” in local efforts to combat the fentanyl scourge that’s claiming lives across Montana.

“I think fentanyl and drug addiction is the largest issue facing communities across the state — the disintegration of the family, the property crimes, violent crimes, just the tragic loss of life,” Gianforte said. “You are leading the state in community-based efforts.”

The Republican governor spoke to more than a dozen people who are part of a “community action team” working to fight the fentanyl epidemic locally. They met at the Emergency Operations Center in Butte Tuesday morning.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, established the group last month after talking with Father Patrick Beretta, parish priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception churches. The team includes law enforcement, local health officials, school administrators, medical professionals and others.

Besides discussions with Gianforte on Tuesday, the group learned that the Town Pump Charitable Foundation was committing $100,000 to a “shock” media campaign on the dangers of fentanyl that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Bill McGladdery, director of the foundation, said it’s still being formulated but will include messages on several social media apps and sites, including Device ID, YouTube, Spotify Audio Advertising, Snapchat, Hulu and Facebook.

“Fentanyl overdoses have taken their toll on the Butte community,” McGladdery said. “We have had young people die because of one poor choice. With fentanyl, there is often no time for intervention.”

Gallagher said at least five young people have died from fentanyl in Butte-Silver Bow County this calendar year.

Gianforte said law enforcement in Montana was working hard to confiscate fentanyl, a statement backed up by Sgt. Dave Oliverson with the Butte Division of the Montana Highway Patrol.

“Our job is to intercept that stuff before it gets to our kids,” Oliverson said.

Gianforte said the last biennial state budget included $25 million in a new Heart Fund for community-based programs on addiction recovery and mental health. The grants are targeted primarily to nonprofit organizations and churches, he said, and the $25 million was the largest, single new expenditure in the budget.

But Gianforte said he attended the meeting mostly to listen and to see if the state can help Butte in its local efforts to combat fentanyl.

Beretta said as governor, Gianforte was able to get a “respected voice” and message out on the issue. He also urged the governor to keep the effort from being politicized.

“Politicization of any effort just fragments the movement and takes the energy out of the room and makes our lives — those of us who are trying to make a difference — so much more difficult,” Beretta told him.

“They have to put all their energy where it doesn’t belong and I think you have the ability to keep it well above so we are very united in this battle.”

Gianforte said he had a similar message when holding public safety discussions around the state, including one in Butte, and said several times Tuesday that Butte’s community-wide approach to tackling fentanyl was to be commended.

“We have confiscated almost twice as much fentanyl in the first six months of this year (in Montana) than in the previous two years combined,” Gianforte said. “It is just flooding across our southern border. But we can’t just hope, we have to take action.

“I applaud you for coming together as a community,” he said. “Awareness is a big important part.”