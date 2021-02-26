Gianforte 'pleased' as Legislature nears transmittal point

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also cited his plan to eliminate the business equipment tax for 4,000 Montana small business owners — 1,500 of which, he said, are family farms and ranches.

Gianforte sounded a familiar theme in calling for regulatory reductions. "Burdensome, unnecessary red tape ties up our small businesses, farms and ranches," he said, adding that "counties, too" suffer from an excess of regulation.

"For example, I have heard from many of you how hard it is to get a simple gravel permit," he said, to laughter and applause.

"That's why, on my second day in office, I signed an executive order to establish the Red Tape Relief Task Force, which Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras will lead."

Gianforte also spoke out strongly in support of higher starting pay for teachers.

"Montana ranks at the bottom — 50th out of 50 — in starting teacher pay. Wyoming's starting teacher pay is 45 percent higher than ours. We must do better for our starting teachers," he said.