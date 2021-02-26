Gianforte 'pleased' as Legislature nears transmittal point

Gov. Greg Gianforte said yesterday he's happy with the executive team he's assembled and encouraged with the progress of key measures as the Legislature nears transmittal.
"Job one was putting the team together," he told The Montana Standard in a short interview. "That's what I've done my whole career, organize teams."
"We've prioritized competency and experience. We've picked people who embrace customer service, to make the agencies more responsive to the public," the governor said.
He said that "tracking a couple dozen of our Montana Comeback bills, we're pleased with their progress."
Some of those bills, he said, include tax reforms to "make Montana more competitive."
Gianforte stressed that in his prepared remarks to the county officials, saying, "with our high, uncompetitive top income tax rate, we lose out on opportunities to create good-paying jobs in Montana, and the revenue that comes from them."
Montana's top marginal income tax rate of 6.90 percent is actually somewhere in the middle of the pack. Business Insider ranks Montana's state income-tax burden tied for 27th in the country with Arkansas.
Gianforte's COMPETES Act would cut that top marginal rate, that paid by top earners, to 6.75 percent. "Not only will the majority of Montana income taxpayers see relief, but also Montana will become more competitive," he said.
He also cited his plan to eliminate the business equipment tax for 4,000 Montana small business owners — 1,500 of which, he said, are family farms and ranches.
Gianforte sounded a familiar theme in calling for regulatory reductions. "Burdensome, unnecessary red tape ties up our small businesses, farms and ranches," he said, adding that "counties, too" suffer from an excess of regulation.
"For example, I have heard from many of you how hard it is to get a simple gravel permit," he said, to laughter and applause.
"That's why, on my second day in office, I signed an executive order to establish the Red Tape Relief Task Force, which Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras will lead."
Gianforte also spoke out strongly in support of higher starting pay for teachers.
"Montana ranks at the bottom — 50th out of 50 — in starting teacher pay. Wyoming's starting teacher pay is 45 percent higher than ours. We must do better for our starting teachers," he said.
Gianforte mourned the loss of life — and the losses of jobs and businesses — associated with the COVID pandemic, but said "our trendlines continue to remain very promising," pointing out that for the first time since September, the state has experienced back-to-back weeks where daily new cases average under 200. "To put that in perspective, our average daily (new) case count just three months ago was around 1,300."
He praised the "dedication and tireless work" of the Department of Health and Human Services, local public health officials, local leaders, doctors, nurses, volunteers at vaccination clinics and many others." Gianforte noted that the state is ranked No. 1 in the nation for efficiently distributing the doses it has received.
"Montanans have administered more than 240,000 total doses, and nearly 82,000 Montanans have been fully vaccinated," he said. "We're not letting doses sit on shelves or go to waste. We're getting them in arms."