The first stop on Gov. Greg Gianforte’s victory tour of a new addition to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area lasted less than five minutes.

A feeble sun and icy winds frigid enough to scurry a bruin denward sent the governor and his entourage back to pickups and SUVs. The caravan headed down the Mill Creek Road, braved its snowy curves and ascended toward the Sugar Loaf Lodge & Cabins.

Nary an antelope, nary an elk, nary a mule deer appeared to greet the tour. Not even a magpie.

A tight but ultimately supportive vote in August by the Montana Land Board provided conditional approval of a purchase adding 829 acres to the sprawling Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area near Anaconda. Gianforte was among those voting for the addition.

The $2.7 million Willow Creek addition was finally purchased in December using funds from Habitat Montana, Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust, Heart of the Rockies and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The selling landowners also donated improvements to the property, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

FWP said the new parcel is about 4 miles south of Anaconda and shares 2.5 miles of boundary with the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area, which was established in 1976.

Analysis by FWP had suggested the acreage proposed for acquisition was vulnerable to subdivision and development because of its proximity to Anaconda, the Mount Haggin WMA, Interstate 90 and other highways.

The parcel contains winter range that mule deer and elk use heavily, as well as high-quality pronghorn fawning and summer range. Gianforte said the addition provides more public land to support hunting and other recreational uses.

“Outdoors recreation is part of who we are in Montana,” he said Wednesday.

The existing Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area has long supported year-round recreation, with snowmobiling and cross country skiing on the seasonal menu.

Jay Winfield and Monica Winfield, owners of the Sugar Loaf Lodge & Cabins, said they stay busy throughout the year, with the exception of April, which seems to be the transition period between winter and spring recreation.

When Gianforte and company stopped at the lodge, Jay Winfield confirmed that the business reaps the benefits of proximity to the Mount Haggin WMA. He said he supports adding public land and public access.

They’re not making any more dirt, he said.

The governor said sustaining and enhancing a vibrant outdoors economy requires a group effort.

Sportsmen in the region expressed support for the Willow Creek addition to the Mount Haggin WMA. Yet some, including Chris Marchion of Anaconda, have voiced concern about Gianforte’s proposal to change how Habitat Montana is funded. The Habitat Montana program, considered successful by most observers, has received funding from tax revenue from legalizing recreational marijuana, as well as other sources.

The governor and House Bill 462 have proposed diverting marijuana sales tax revenue from Habitat Montana to other uses.

On Wednesday, Gianforte emphasized that his budget ensures that Fish, Wildlife & Parks has the funds necessary to sustain the program.

Marchion disagreed.

“The governor is wrong,” Marchion said, adding that Gianforte needs to honor the wishes previously expressed by voters about how the marijuana-related revenue is allocated.