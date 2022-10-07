'Ghosts of Devil's Perch' weekend extravaganza comes to Butte

A “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch” weekend extravaganza, Oct. 8-9, in Butte will feature a book signing with David Schrader, one of the show’s stars, a meet and greet and a screening of the show’s finale at the Mother Lode Theatre Sunday night.

The Travel Channel and Discovery+ paranormal investigation show, “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch,” chronicles paranormal activity in Butte brought on by Butte’s long and storied history. The show also stars Chris Fisk of Butte and his historical commentary.

Here is the schedule of events:

Saturday, Oct. 8

1 p.m. — Dave Schrader book signing, World Museum of Mining

Sunday, Oct. 9

4 p.m. — Meet and greet, World Museum of Mining

6:45 p.m. — Question-and-anwer session with Dave Schrader at the Mother Lode Theatre

7 p.m. — Screening of the “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch” finale.

A donation of $10 is suggested for the screening. Donations will benefit the World Museum of Mining and the Mother Lode Theatre.

Fans can also buy raffle tickets for a VIP tour of the Butte underground with Dave Schrader.