Ghosts of Butte businesses past revisited

For the next three weeks, Sunday’s business section will be devoted to The Montana Standard’s broad interpretation, and that’s no exaggeration, of the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.”

Many of us know the story of that cantankerous Ebenezer Scrooge, the proverbial cheapskate who held on tightly to not only his bank balance but to his emotions, as well.

Visited by the ghosts of “Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come,” by book’s end, Scrooge learns a valuable lesson and becomes a generous man, not only with his money but with his time.

Unlike the Dickens’ novel, there are no lessons to be learned here — just hopefully some interesting side stories about Butte and its businesses, past, present and future.

This week we delve into the ghosts of businesses past and focus on three old Butte establishments that, although now long gone, were all well patronized by residents and visitors alike. Each business had its own unique history, and it wouldn’t be Butte without a bit of scandal thrown in and some heartache, along with a few sticks of dynamite, and of course, a devastating fire.

First up is the Butte Brewing Co., which got its start 140 years ago. Researching this particular establishment revealed someone unexpected — an interesting man from not just the Mining City’s past, but Montana’s past as well — Charles August Beehrer.

The German immigrant started Butte Brewery in 1882, but he had been in Montana for quite a while beforehand. Nearly 20 years before, while establishing a business in Virginia City, Beehrer was credited with making the first beer ever brewed in Montana, and later, he would become the founder of Helena’s Kessler Brewing.

Even more interesting was Beehrer, while living in Virginia City, sought justice as a member of the Vigilance Committee. The group was instrumental in the capture and executions of the infamous former Virginia City sheriff, Henry Plummer and his band of outlaws.

Beehrer ran his brewery until 1885, when it was taken over by two young, enterprising businessmen, Joseph Rosenblatz and Henry Muntzer. The Butte Miner noted that the men would “surely make a success of the venture.”

Muntzer would, Rosenblatz — not so much. Turns out young Rosenblatz may have been a bit of a lothario.

Less than a year into being a business owner, Rosenblatz had sold his share and, more than likely, was getting ready to hightail it out of town. For good reason — he had gotten into some trouble with Clara Sherer, a 17-year-old girl, and it was alleged he “had become the father of her baby without due process of the law.”

The former business owner, now viewed as a “seductionist,” was headed to the courtroom to answer to the charge, which was thought to be a first in Montana for this type of trial.

Court documents stated Rosenblatz and Sherer met on May 4, 1886, at Pipestone, and it was there he allegedly “accomplished her ruin.” He was jailed on a $500 bond, but bailed out.

The trial outcome would remain a mystery until March 5, 1887, when it was announced that a “nolle pros” had been entered, which basically meant the prosecutor decided to drop the lawsuit. By then, Rosenblatz had dropped out as well, at least from Butte, never to be heard from again.

Unlike Rosenblatz, the Butte Brewery remained in the Mining City. By 1895, Muntzer was having his beer shipped throughout not just Montana, but Idaho, too. In a Nov. 23, 1895 article, The Butte Inter Mountain reported that large quantities were consumed by Butte beer drinkers, too. Six years later, its product was described as a “beacon of health.” That’s right, the beer was like a tonic, “good and healthful all year round.”

Throughout its history, owners would come and go, but the business itself would run steady, even during Prohibition. Later, for several years during the Cold War, the brewery would also serve as a potential fallout shelter.

So, if Butte was ever bombed, at least there would be some refreshments to keep everyone a bit toasty or toasted, depending on how many were imbibed.

From 1919 to 1933, the Wyoming Street business reinvented itself and sold Checo soda, which was described as “a very delicious soft drink for any and all occasions at home and for outings.” The company also featured another homemade product, Eureka cereal beverages, which were a guaranteed “real drink for family and home use at all times.”

All bets were off though when Prohibition ended on Dec. 5, 1933. The brewery was back in the beer business, advertising Eureka beer “for your health,” and later, Eureka pale beer, “a liquid food for temperate people.”

It was in November 1963, when the brewery closed its doors. It would later be torn down to build yet another business, the Capri Motel, palm tree and all. Decades later, the travel lodge would be renamed Motel 6.

From beer to cheese and beyond, that’s where this story is headed next.

The Meaderville Mercantile, located at 42 Main Street, was described as the Italian neighborhood’s “oldest, largest and best store.” Originally owned by Dominick Bertoglio and Antone Grosso, it would later be operated by Joseph Stefani.

On Aug. 27, 1922, an attempt was made to blow up the Northern Pacific roadhouse in Butte. Thanks to some diligent watchmen, there was no explosion. Two weeks later, explosives were again found, this time just outside the Meaderville Mercantile. It hadn’t detonated and police decided the dynamite had been “placed only to frighten occupants of the building.”

The next decade would bring new ownership. By 1931, the business again changed hands. Stefani’s son, Daniel, along with Martin G. Favero Jr., took ownership and advertised the business as “a complete food store.”

There was a lot of truth to that advertising.

Because many of the neighborhood’s residents hailed from Italy, the grocery store featured, among other things, a variety of pasta, unique cheeses and of course, wines. The store also boasted “all the leading brands of beer.”

Checking out the mercantile ads through its years in business, the inventory was impressive.

Lingonberries from Gothenburg, Sweden, was one such item, along with jumbo lobster tails imported from New Zealand. The gourmet specialties included octopus on a skewer, pickled eel, quail eggs, rattlesnake meat, imported snails and steak of reindeer.

If those items were not to a shopper’s liking, well then, for your “epicurean delight,” a can of caterpillars could be added to the shopping bag, along with fried grasshoppers that were reportedly delicious with beer, baby bees, all of which could be eaten “like popcorn,” a jar of French fried or chocolate ants, or golden fried butterflies.

A lot of their inventory was indeed unique. Just as impressive was its nearly 60 types of cheeses, some well-known, many more, not so much.

The store’s deli offered popular favorites such as Romano, provolone, Swiss, Gouda, American, and cheddar. Add to that cheese list Pecorino, Baronet, Gjetost, leiderkranz, tomini, strikino, tuma, scamorza, and many more.

It was no joke on April Fools’ Day 1962, when the Meaderville mainstay went up in flames, along with a popular tavern, The Brass Rail. It was estimated more than 300,000 gallons of water were needed to douse the flames.

So, moving right along — let’s see, so far it’s all been about beer and cheese. It makes no sense whatsoever to head on over to the shoe aisle, but nevertheless, next stop — the Red Boot Shoe Co., which was at 26 N. Main St.

Established around 1881, here, a shopper could find just the right fine opera boot, laced shoes, buckle shoes, the Excelsior Boot, the box-toe boot and, if needed, some splendid slippers.

Arthur Ducharme was the store’s first shoe salesman/owner. It was a profitable venture for the Butte businessman who relied heavily on newspaper advertisements to get the word out. His advertisements worked. Shoppers flocked to the store to get the latest fashionable footwear.

Like so many Butte businesses, the Red Boot had more than a few owners in its nearly 50-year history and would reinvent itself from time to time.

“Shoes are shoes, but a ‘Red Boot’ shoe is something different ... Happy is a foot in a Red Boot shoe” was the store’s motto in a 1918 advertisement. A 1929 ad noted that a “Red Boot Shoe sale brings variety in fine footwear at low prices.”

Owners were big on promotion, but not just in newspapers. One year, a hot air balloon with the Red Boot name prominently displayed drifted above the Columbia Gardens. Another year, the store’s name, address and all, was painted on a boulder near the Continental Divide sign.

To keep up with the latest fashions, owners would head back East each year for the annual convention hosted by the National Retail Shoe Merchants’ Association.

One such owner was James “Jimmy” A. Range, a Butte High graduate, track star and World War I veteran.

Range was not in the best of health and hadn’t been since being gassed while fighting in France during the Battle of Argonne Forest. The 1918 battle, which lasted from Sept. 26 through war’s end on Nov. 11, remains one of the hardest-fought battles in U.S. history, with an estimated 26,277 American soldiers losing their lives.

On Armistice Day 1930, Range, while at his store, died as a result of an accidental shooting while cleaning his revolver. He was just 36 years old.

In the midst of the Great Depression, the doors of the Red Boot Shoe Co., closed for good in January 1936, and its previous owner, Sam Meyer, had opened the Park Shoe Store at 142 W. Park St.

Just like many Butte businesses, the Red Boot ran an ad each year wishing its customers a Merry Christmas. The sentiment the store owner shared below seems as relevant now as it did in 1925.

“May your ship come sailing in to you this coming year; laden with friends and health and wealth and a cargo of good cheer.”

